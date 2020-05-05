HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 6,319,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

