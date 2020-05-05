HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $678,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,288,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,384,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

