HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

SO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,352. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

