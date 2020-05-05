HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,867 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 395,043 shares of company stock worth $63,743,628. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.