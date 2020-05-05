HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,398 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $80,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,723,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $63,384,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $9.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,654. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

