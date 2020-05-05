HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

