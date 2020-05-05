HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,456 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 7,714,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

