HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 89.6% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. 2,269,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,068. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

