HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 522 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.81. 2,266,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,221. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

