Hoegh LNG Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Hoegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hoegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 121.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.9%.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 12,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,002. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $370.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.