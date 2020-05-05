Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after acquiring an additional 551,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. 3,120,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,538. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

