Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horizon Technology Finance from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Aegis reduced their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 290,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 35.08%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $54,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,921 shares of company stock valued at $217,035. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

