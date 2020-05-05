Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,238,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

