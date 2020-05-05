HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 7.2%

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.65 and last traded at $171.42, 811,213 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 830,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HubSpot from $215.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,763. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

