Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

May 5th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUD. UBS Group lowered Hudson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Hudson stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.63. 890,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,952. Hudson has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudson by 46,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 1,749,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 204,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hudson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

