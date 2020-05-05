Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

