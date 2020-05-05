Hyman Charles D Cuts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,415. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

