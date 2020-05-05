iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Trading Up 7.7%

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.38, approximately 250,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 277,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get iCAD alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $240.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iCAD Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iCAD by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.