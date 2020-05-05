Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.54 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.54 EPS.

ICHR traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 546,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.60.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

