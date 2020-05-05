IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) were up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 1,364,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 845,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several analysts recently commented on IMAC shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IMAC in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 78.89% and a negative net margin of 41.81%.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

