Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,225 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust comprises about 3.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 199,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 318,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,389. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

