InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading 6.9% Higher

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.01, 1,221,481 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,434,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $770.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of InMode by 57.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 131,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in InMode by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in InMode by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in InMode by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,365 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
