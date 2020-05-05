InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading 6.9% Higher

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.01, 1,221,481 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,434,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $770.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of InMode by 57.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 131,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in InMode by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in InMode by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in InMode by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,365 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

