Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,363,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

