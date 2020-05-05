Insider Selling: TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells 405 Shares of Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

