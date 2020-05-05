Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,242,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368,160. The company has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

