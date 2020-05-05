International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of IP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 3,704,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 399,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in International Paper by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

