INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised INTL Fcstone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 61,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $772.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. INTL Fcstone has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 30,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

