Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 160,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,418. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.72.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.