Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE VCV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 38,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

