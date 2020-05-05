Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 3.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 2.55% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,688.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 27,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

