iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 179.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJP. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 906,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 86,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA DJP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,243. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.