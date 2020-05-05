iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788,025 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

