iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,459,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

