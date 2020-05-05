iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.98. 2,711,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $128.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

