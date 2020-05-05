iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Cut by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,639. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

