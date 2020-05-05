iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,910,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. 4,284,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,173. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.