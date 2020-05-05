iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.27. 3,873,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

