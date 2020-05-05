John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHEM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 275,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,666. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

