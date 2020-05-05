Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 19,966 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,118 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

