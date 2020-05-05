Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.02 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.