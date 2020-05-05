Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 392,075 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $959,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $157.93. 822,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,096. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

