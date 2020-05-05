Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

