Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 16,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,138. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

