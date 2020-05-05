JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 1,909,498 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

