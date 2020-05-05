Jupiter Mines Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:JMS)

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) declared a final dividend on Thursday, April 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

ASX JMS traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.27 ($0.19). 5,100,560 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $548.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.27. Jupiter Mines has a fifty-two week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.43 ($0.30).

About Jupiter Mines

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

