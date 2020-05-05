Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Trading Up 10.3%

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.05 and last traded at $128.50, approximately 371,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 193,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.53.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

