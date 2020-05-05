Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 74,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,490. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.