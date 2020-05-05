Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Lake Shore Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LSBK stock remained flat at $$13.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.62. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 14.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.