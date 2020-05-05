Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,990 shares during the period. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

