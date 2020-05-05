Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading 10.2% Higher

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46, 1,956,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,652,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.40% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

